ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) recent quarterly performance of -58.54% is not showing the real picture

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.56% at $1.02. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.02 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GWH posted a 52-week range of $1.01-$6.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8812, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.1686.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 271 employees. It has generated 3,299 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -287,708. The stock had 0.36 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -197.20, operating margin was -11800.00 and Pretax Margin of -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. ESS Tech Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.30%, in contrast to 39.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 1.60, making the entire transaction reach 4,012 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,986. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 1.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 583,821 in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 173.26.

In the same vein, GWH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.1379.

Raw Stochastic average of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.82% that was higher than 90.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.