Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) last month performance of -40.54% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News

As on March 23, 2023, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.43% to $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.18 and sunk to $0.149 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRGT posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$3.19.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2981, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7928.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freight Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.18%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, FRGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Freight Technologies Inc., FRGT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was lower the volume of 4.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0311.

Raw Stochastic average of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 100.78% that was lower than 200.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

