Genius Group Limited (GNS) last month volatility was 22.81%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.80% at $2.11. During the day, the stock rose to $2.43 and sunk to $2.07 before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$36.75.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $52.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.29.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.89.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.64 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 22.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.73% that was lower than 296.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.