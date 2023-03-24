Gold Fields Limited (GFI) went up 4.73% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on March 23, 2023, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.73% to $12.41. During the day, the stock rose to $12.54 and sunk to $12.03 before settling in for the price of $11.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFI posted a 52-week range of $7.03-$16.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $890.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $858.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.67.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5957 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.28, operating margin was +33.30 and Pretax Margin of +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.70%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.55, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 73.55.

In the same vein, GFI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gold Fields Limited, GFI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.4 million was better the volume of 5.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.79% that was higher than 56.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.