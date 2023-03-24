Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Open at price of $0.24: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.80% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.24 and sunk to $0.20 before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUMN posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$0.59.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 31.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2557, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2804.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Golden Minerals Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.59%, in contrast to 32.30% institutional ownership.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37.

In the same vein, AUMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

[Golden Minerals Company, AUMN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.0286.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.50% that was higher than 72.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.