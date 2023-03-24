Search
Steve Mayer
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) PE Ratio stood at $5.89: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.78% at $35.22. During the day, the stock rose to $36.18 and sunk to $34.90 before settling in for the price of $35.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HWC posted a 52-week range of $35.51-$57.00.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.92.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3627 employees. It has generated 404,501 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +44.93 and Pretax Margin of +44.93.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Hancock Whitney Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Chief Credit Officer sold 1,821 shares at the rate of 53.11, making the entire transaction reach 96,713 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,314. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s Chief Banking Officer sold 6,675 for 50.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 334,595. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,240 in total.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.65) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +35.20 while generating a return on equity of 14.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.89, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.57.

In the same vein, HWC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.98, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.81% While, its Average True Range was 2.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.20% that was higher than 35.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

