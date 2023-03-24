ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 23, 2023, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.63% to $20.76. During the day, the stock rose to $21.03 and sunk to $20.675 before settling in for the price of $20.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBN posted a 52-week range of $17.07-$23.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.49 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.39 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.13.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 103010 employees. It has generated 14,864,564 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +22.77 and Pretax Margin of +21.76.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. ICICI Bank Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.40%, in contrast to 17.50% institutional ownership.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICICI Bank Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.06, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.31.

In the same vein, IBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ICICI Bank Limited, IBN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.78 million was lower the volume of 7.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.61% that was higher than 23.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.