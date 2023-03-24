Search
Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) last month volatility was 8.59%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.04% at $1.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.99 and sunk to $1.89 before settling in for the price of $1.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JSPR posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$4.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $109.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $204.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8375, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5037.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 61.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 27, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 3,133,333 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 4,700,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,761,891. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 75,000 for 1.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 141,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,549,606 in total.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.34) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -71.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, JSPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.1584.

Raw Stochastic average of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.47% that was lower than 293.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

