Livent Corporation (LTHM) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.84

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.10% to $20.34. During the day, the stock rose to $21.285 and sunk to $20.135 before settling in for the price of $20.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTHM posted a 52-week range of $18.26-$36.38.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 677.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $178.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.24.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1350 employees. It has generated 602,370 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 202,593. The stock had 5.92 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.36, operating margin was +44.04 and Pretax Margin of +41.24.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Livent Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s Vice President and CFO sold 3,635 shares at the rate of 32.54, making the entire transaction reach 118,272 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,582. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for 35.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,980,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 299,980 in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.63 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 677.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Livent Corporation (LTHM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.07, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.38.

In the same vein, LTHM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Livent Corporation, LTHM]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.88% that was lower than 57.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.