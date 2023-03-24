Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $622.47K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) set off with pace as it heaved 3.73% to $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.27 and sunk to $0.242 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, METX posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$5.94.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2637, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5524.

It has generated 739,438 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 60,438. The stock had 1.33 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.94, operating margin was +8.85 and Pretax Margin of +8.17.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.51%, in contrast to 5.03% institutional ownership.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +8.17 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, METX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.34, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Meten Holding Group Ltd., METX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.26 million was inferior to the volume of 0.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.0270.

Raw Stochastic average of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.91% that was lower than 94.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.