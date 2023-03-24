MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) latest performance of -1.04% is not what was on cards

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.04% at $12.38. During the day, the stock rose to $12.665 and sunk to $12.35 before settling in for the price of $12.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $11.38-$15.76.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 1.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $296.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $285.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.48.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 683 workers. It has generated 1,717,108 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +100.47 and Pretax Margin of +92.94.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Director sold 8,296 shares at the rate of 13.92, making the entire transaction reach 115,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,821.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.43, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.94.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.88% that was higher than 25.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.