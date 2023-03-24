NatWest Group plc (NWG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.26

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) started the day on March 23, 2023, remained unchanged at at $6.52. During the day, the stock rose to $6.73 and sunk to $6.49 before settling in for the price of $6.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWG posted a 52-week range of $4.70-$7.80.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.83 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.40 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.32.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. NatWest Group plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 68.60%, in contrast to 0.90% institutional ownership.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NatWest Group plc (NWG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.43, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09.

In the same vein, NWG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88.

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of NatWest Group plc (NWG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.95% that was higher than 35.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.