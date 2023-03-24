Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) EPS growth this year is 19.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 23, 2023, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) started slowly as it slid -3.07% to $3.79. During the day, the stock rose to $4.04 and sunk to $3.735 before settling in for the price of $3.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NR posted a 52-week range of $2.38-$4.91.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $362.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.65.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1540 employees. It has generated 529,606 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -13,529. The stock had 3.74 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.90, operating margin was +2.93 and Pretax Margin of -2.02.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Newpark Resources Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.03, making the entire transaction reach 40,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,045. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09, Company’s Director bought 5,251 for 3.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,899. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,046 in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.55 while generating a return on equity of -4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.50%.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, NR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Newpark Resources Inc., NR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.92 million was better the volume of 0.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.22% that was higher than 48.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.