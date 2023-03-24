Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.18%

Analyst Insights

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price increase of 0.07% at $26.88. During the day, the stock rose to $27.045 and sunk to $26.795 before settling in for the price of $26.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLO posted a 52-week range of $24.15-$30.16.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.

Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9200 employees. It has generated 522,372 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,825. The stock had 14.40 Receivables turnover and 1.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.08, operating margin was +7.33 and Pretax Margin of +6.22.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. Flowers Foods Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 28.42, making the entire transaction reach 56,840 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,051. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 27.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 82,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,051 in total.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 16.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.10, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1103.65.

In the same vein, FLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.94% that was lower than 24.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) recent quarterly performance of -21.20% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) established initial surge of 5.66% at $0.96, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) is -11.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
As on March 23, 2023, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) started slowly as it slid -0.67% to $14.79. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

agilon health inc. (AGL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.18M

Sana Meer -
agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.16% to $28.40. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.