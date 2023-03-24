No matter how cynical the overall market is R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) performance over the last week is recorded 1.03%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.07% to $13.75. During the day, the stock rose to $14.085 and sunk to $13.555 before settling in for the price of $13.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCM posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$27.86.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -785.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $417.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $303.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.85.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 10200 employees. It has generated 64,978 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,072. The stock had 6.96 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.86, operating margin was +9.82 and Pretax Margin of -3.38.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. R1 RCM Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 71,767 shares at the rate of 13.93, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,767. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s Director sold 15,000,000 for 20.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 306,375,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 164,754,055 in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -3.19 while generating a return on equity of -3.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -785.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -37.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28.

In the same vein, RCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Going through the that latest performance of [R1 RCM Inc., RCM]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.15 million was inferior to the volume of 2.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.28% that was lower than 126.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.