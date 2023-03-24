Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) PE Ratio stood at $11.05: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.50% to $3.90. During the day, the stock rose to $4.055 and sunk to $3.68 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OLPX posted a 52-week range of $3.74-$18.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $649.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $647.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.25.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 174 employees. It has generated 4,047,552 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,402,713. The stock had 16.19 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.91, operating margin was +51.74 and Pretax Margin of +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in the upcoming year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.22.

In the same vein, OLPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

[Olaplex Holdings Inc., OLPX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.87% that was lower than 66.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.