OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.42% at $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2652 and sunk to $0.2202 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCX posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$1.68.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3803, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6448.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 110 employees. It has generated 67,191 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -557,365. The stock had 8.40 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.59, operating margin was -563.75 and Pretax Margin of -949.37.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. OncoCyte Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 59.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23, this organization’s Director bought 250,000 shares at the rate of 0.35, making the entire transaction reach 87,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 532,049. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 23, Company’s Director bought 75,000 for 0.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,728. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,000 in total.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -829.52 while generating a return on equity of -129.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OncoCyte Corporation (OCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.85.

In the same vein, OCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.64 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.0547.

Raw Stochastic average of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 248.27% that was higher than 139.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.