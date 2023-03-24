Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) last week performance was -11.54%

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) established initial surge of 0.15% at $0.65, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.72 and sunk to $0.65 before settling in for the price of $0.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMV posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$243.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.2817.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. industry. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 1.15% institutional ownership.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in the upcoming year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, AMV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc., AMV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.1129.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.84% that was lower than 262.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

