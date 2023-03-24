Search
Shaun Noe
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) last week performance was 23.06%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) set off with pace as it heaved 19.75% to $0.43. During the day, the stock rose to $0.45 and sunk to $0.335 before settling in for the price of $0.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCTI posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -434.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2941, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4453.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 67 employees. It has generated 458,049 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -77,273. The stock had 4.39 Receivables turnover and 1.97 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.80, operating margin was -15.19 and Pretax Margin of -16.80.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.95%, in contrast to 7.90% institutional ownership.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.87 while generating a return on equity of -58.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -434.50%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, HCTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.98.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Healthcare Triangle Inc., HCTI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.17 million was inferior to the volume of 0.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.0471.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.34% that was lower than 201.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

