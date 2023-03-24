Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Moves -3.19% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 23, 2023, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) started slowly as it slid -3.19% to $11.55. During the day, the stock rose to $12.07 and sunk to $11.49 before settling in for the price of $11.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAA posted a 52-week range of $9.10-$13.49.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $698.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $451.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.70.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4100 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 13,927,805 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 251,707. The stock had 13.26 Receivables turnover and 2.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.78, operating margin was +2.21 and Pretax Margin of +2.48.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 42.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s Director bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 9.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,961,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,000.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.81 while generating a return on equity of 10.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.71, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.64.

In the same vein, PAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Plains All American Pipeline L.P., PAA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.66 million was better the volume of 4.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.73% that was higher than 24.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.