Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) 14-day ATR is 0.46: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) set off with pace as it heaved 17.47% to $3.43. During the day, the stock rose to $3.5399 and sunk to $2.72 before settling in for the price of $2.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STBX posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$46.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 176.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $136.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.98.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 21 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.11, operating margin was +67.58 and Pretax Margin of +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.91%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 176.20%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.92.

In the same vein, STBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09.

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., STBX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 209.90% that was higher than 108.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.