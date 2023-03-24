Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $32.83: Right on the Precipice

As on March 23, 2023, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) started slowly as it slid -1.30% to $29.62. During the day, the stock rose to $30.70 and sunk to $29.375 before settling in for the price of $30.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SU posted a 52-week range of $26.42-$42.72.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.34 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.32 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.83.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16558 employees. It has generated 3,523,131 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 548,194. The stock had 10.63 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.57, operating margin was +23.87 and Pretax Margin of +21.11.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry. Suncor Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 68.50% institutional ownership.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.35) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.56 while generating a return on equity of 23.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.25, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.23.

In the same vein, SU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Suncor Energy Inc., SU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.51 million was better the volume of 4.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.74% that was higher than 34.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.