Terex Corporation (TEX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.68

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.77% at $46.61. During the day, the stock rose to $48.825 and sunk to $46.072 before settling in for the price of $47.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEX posted a 52-week range of $26.64-$60.85.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 9300 employees. It has generated 475,022 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 32,280. The stock had 7.87 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.96, operating margin was +9.77 and Pretax Margin of +8.30.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. Terex Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 8,907 shares at the rate of 60.00, making the entire transaction reach 534,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 436,280. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 10,832 for 60.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 650,137. This particular insider is now the holder of 445,187 in total.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.13) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +6.80 while generating a return on equity of 26.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terex Corporation (TEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.74, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.65.

In the same vein, TEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corporation (TEX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.94 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Terex Corporation (TEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.57% that was higher than 43.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.