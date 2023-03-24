Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -14.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on March 23, 2023, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) started slowly as it slid -2.29% to $8.53. During the day, the stock rose to $8.83 and sunk to $8.40 before settling in for the price of $8.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEVA posted a 52-week range of $6.78-$11.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -662.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 49.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s EVP, North America Commercial sold 58,066 shares at the rate of 9.43, making the entire transaction reach 547,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165,381. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Exec. VP, European Commercial sold 54,007 for 9.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 509,173. This particular insider is now the holder of 69,770 in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.71) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -662.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.36.

In the same vein, TEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, TEVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.73 million was better the volume of 9.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.66% that was lower than 36.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.