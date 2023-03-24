The key reasons why 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is 7.28% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) set off with pace as it heaved 23.83% to $16.94. During the day, the stock rose to $17.5699 and sunk to $13.65 before settling in for the price of $13.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETNB posted a 52-week range of $2.00-$15.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $870.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.09.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. 89bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 13.60, making the entire transaction reach 136,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,540 for 13.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,281. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,578 in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.8) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.21 in the upcoming year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50.

In the same vein, ETNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Going through the that latest performance of [89bio Inc., ETNB]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.78.

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 157.71% that was higher than 89.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.