The key reasons why Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) is -70.59% away from 52-week high?

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price increase of 39.09% at $7.65. During the day, the stock rose to $8.00 and sunk to $5.47 before settling in for the price of $5.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPX posted a 52-week range of $4.15-$26.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $701.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.11.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 51 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -156.17, operating margin was -383.23 and Pretax Margin of -357.00.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Amprius Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.98%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -357.00 while generating a return on equity of -131.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 163.16.

In the same vein, AMPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.94% that was higher than 108.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.