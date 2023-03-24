The key reasons why DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is -10.14% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.15% to $10.90. During the day, the stock rose to $11.451 and sunk to $10.78 before settling in for the price of $11.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHT posted a 52-week range of $4.98-$12.13.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 647.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.56.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.06, operating margin was +11.31 and Pretax Margin of +13.60.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. DHT Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 59.80% institutional ownership.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 647.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.84, and its Beta score is -0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.45.

In the same vein, DHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Going through the that latest performance of [DHT Holdings Inc., DHT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.74% that was lower than 47.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.