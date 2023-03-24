The Lion Electric Company (LEV) average volume reaches $1.10M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) remained unchanged at $1.88, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.93 and sunk to $1.85 before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEV posted a 52-week range of $1.81-$9.21.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 133.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $422.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3326, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.2724.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Lion Electric Company industry. The Lion Electric Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.58%, in contrast to 9.80% institutional ownership.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 133.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.02.

In the same vein, LEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Lion Electric Company, LEV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.1127.

Raw Stochastic average of The Lion Electric Company (LEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.76% that was lower than 74.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.