The Mosaic Company (MOS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.54

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.25% to $42.98. During the day, the stock rose to $44.76 and sunk to $42.53 before settling in for the price of $43.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MOS posted a 52-week range of $41.69-$78.86.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 135.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $340.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $333.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.15.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. The Mosaic Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 90.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16, this organization’s Director sold 24,427 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,587,755 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 06, Company’s Director bought 15,600 for 63.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 990,502. This particular insider is now the holder of 80,068 in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.4) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 135.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.89 in the upcoming year.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Mosaic Company (MOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.30, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.00.

In the same vein, MOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

[The Mosaic Company, MOS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.82% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of The Mosaic Company (MOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.23% that was lower than 40.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.