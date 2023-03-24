The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) recent quarterly performance of -12.38% is not showing the real picture

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.76% to $56.36. During the day, the stock rose to $57.75 and sunk to $56.19 before settling in for the price of $56.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TD posted a 52-week range of $56.36-$82.38.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.82 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.81 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $104.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $65.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.17.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 89464 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +32.57 and Pretax Margin of +32.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.54) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +27.79 while generating a return on equity of 16.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.35, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.15.

In the same vein, TD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.03, a figure that is expected to reach 2.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

[The Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.

Raw Stochastic average of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.79% that was lower than 20.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.