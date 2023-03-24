Tidewater Inc. (TDW) EPS growth this year is 84.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on March 23, 2023, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) started slowly as it slid -1.49% to $41.12. During the day, the stock rose to $43.09 and sunk to $40.395 before settling in for the price of $41.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDW posted a 52-week range of $17.51-$51.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 14.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 63.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.40.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6300 workers. It has generated 102,807 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,452. The stock had 4.14 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.93, operating margin was +4.51 and Pretax Margin of -0.36.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Tidewater Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 85.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s Director bought 27,000 shares at the rate of 39.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,070,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,063,645. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Director bought 21,488 for 29.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 637,566. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,036,296 in total.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -3.36 while generating a return on equity of -2.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 63.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tidewater Inc. (TDW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 88.30.

In the same vein, TDW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tidewater Inc., TDW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.05 million was better the volume of 0.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Tidewater Inc. (TDW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.14% that was higher than 53.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.