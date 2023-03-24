Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.14

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.56% to $19.05. During the day, the stock rose to $20.82 and sunk to $18.94 before settling in for the price of $19.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNP posted a 52-week range of $8.01-$24.78.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $549.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.28.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.32, operating margin was +29.85 and Pretax Margin of +24.23.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.30%, in contrast to 18.70% institutional ownership.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.19) by -$0.71. This company achieved a net margin of +23.74 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.20% and is forecasted to reach 12.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.05.

In the same vein, TNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 3.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, TNP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.12% that was higher than 62.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.