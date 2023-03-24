Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) plunge -4.74% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.08% at $31.18. During the day, the stock rose to $32.2001 and sunk to $30.7503 before settling in for the price of $31.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBER posted a 52-week range of $19.90-$37.58.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 97.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.01 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.99 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.28.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 32800 employees. It has generated 971,860 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -278,689. The stock had 9.84 Receivables turnover and 0.90 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.69, operating margin was -3.29 and Pretax Margin of -29.57.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Uber Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s insider sold 4,167 shares at the rate of 32.00, making the entire transaction reach 133,344 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 166,499. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s official sold 4,167 for 32.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 135,594. This particular insider is now the holder of 166,973 in total.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -28.68 while generating a return on equity of -83.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 97.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 165.49.

In the same vein, UBER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), its last 5-days Average volume was 20.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 25.06 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.22% that was lower than 47.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.