Unilever PLC (UL) PE Ratio stood at $16.09: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on March 23, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.04% to $50.98. During the day, the stock rose to $51.49 and sunk to $50.845 before settling in for the price of $50.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UL posted a 52-week range of $42.44-$52.34.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.54 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.77.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 127000 employees. It has generated 403,585 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 51,341. The stock had 8.97 Receivables turnover and 0.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.23, operating margin was +16.12 and Pretax Margin of +16.86.

Unilever PLC (UL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Unilever PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 10.90% institutional ownership.

Unilever PLC (UL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.72 while generating a return on equity of 41.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unilever PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.80%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.09, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.09.

In the same vein, UL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.17.

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Unilever PLC, UL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.72 million was better the volume of 1.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Unilever PLC (UL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.20% that was lower than 16.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

