Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Open at price of $186.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on March 23, 2023, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.26% to $186.20. During the day, the stock rose to $187.851 and sunk to $183.69 before settling in for the price of $185.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNP posted a 52-week range of $183.70-$278.94.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $612.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $609.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $202.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $210.44.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 33179 employees. It has generated 809,812 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 227,822. The stock had 13.77 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.86, operating margin was +39.68 and Pretax Margin of +36.47.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Union Pacific Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 80.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s EVP SUSTAINABILITY & STRATEGY sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 213.00, making the entire transaction reach 532,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 39,080. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24, Company’s Director bought 1,380 for 188.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 259,799. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,380 in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.77) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +28.13 while generating a return on equity of 53.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.70% and is forecasted to reach 12.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.60, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.78.

In the same vein, UNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.22, a figure that is expected to reach 2.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Union Pacific Corporation, UNP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.07 million was better the volume of 3.57 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.85% While, its Average True Range was 4.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.64% that was lower than 28.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.