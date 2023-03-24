UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 14-day ATR is 9.58: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.18% to $469.91. During the day, the stock rose to $480.67 and sunk to $466.67 before settling in for the price of $475.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $449.70-$558.10.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $934.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $929.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $440.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $482.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $511.91.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 400000 employees. It has generated 810,405 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +8.77 and Pretax Margin of +8.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 07, this organization’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 450 shares at the rate of 542.30, making the entire transaction reach 244,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,736. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 616 for 535.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 329,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,463 in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $5.17) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 26.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.10% and is forecasted to reach 28.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.18, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.31.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 21.18, a figure that is expected to reach 6.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 28.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

[UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.53% While, its Average True Range was 9.63.

Raw Stochastic average of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.26%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.34% that was lower than 22.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.