Sana Meer
Sana Meer

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) EPS growth this year is -32.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.26% to $4.75. During the day, the stock rose to $4.85 and sunk to $4.63 before settling in for the price of $4.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UWMC posted a 52-week range of $2.84-$5.03.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 33.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -32.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.60 billion, simultaneously with a float of $89.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.88.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6000 workers. It has generated 348,087 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,953. The stock had 3.65 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +85.56, operating margin was +47.30 and Pretax Margin of +44.75.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry. UWM Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.41%, in contrast to 32.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21, this organization’s Director bought 2,439 shares at the rate of 4.09, making the entire transaction reach 9,988 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,316. Preceding that transaction, on May 12, Company’s EVP, Chief Strategy Officer bought 277,778 for 3.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,010,056. This particular insider is now the holder of 280,658 in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +2.00 while generating a return on equity of 29.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

UWM Holdings Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -32.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.93.

In the same vein, UWMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

[UWM Holdings Corporation, UWMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.28% that was lower than 57.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Shaun Noe -
OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.42% at $0.23. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.8500: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) set off with pace as it heaved 12.56%...
Read more

Graco Inc. (GGG) EPS is poised to hit 0.62 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) established initial surge of 1.08% at $69.04, as the Stock market unbolted on March 23, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

