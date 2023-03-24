Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.28 million

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.19% at $67.13. During the day, the stock rose to $67.83 and sunk to $66.405 before settling in for the price of $66.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $56.20-$78.11.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -74.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.55.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6100 employees. It has generated 970,820 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +12.07 and Pretax Margin of +7.23.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Conglomerates Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 06, this organization’s Director sold 39,724 shares at the rate of 75.24, making the entire transaction reach 2,988,842 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,671. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s official sold 17,500 for 74.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,308,861. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,130 in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.55) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -74.00% and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 37.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.24, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.40.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.46 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.0 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.14% While, its Average True Range was 2.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.49% that was higher than 35.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.