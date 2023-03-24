Western Digital Corporation (WDC) latest performance of 1.64% is not what was on cards

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) started the day on March 23, 2023, with a price increase of 1.64% at $35.27. During the day, the stock rose to $35.93 and sunk to $34.63 before settling in for the price of $34.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDC posted a 52-week range of $29.73-$63.26.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $318.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $316.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.20.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 65000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 289,123 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 23,077. The stock had 7.43 Receivables turnover and 0.72 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.83, operating margin was +14.52 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Western Digital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 2,169 shares at the rate of 40.90, making the entire transaction reach 88,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,554. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for 63.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,888. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,719 in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72.

In the same vein, WDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -1.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.32% that was lower than 47.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.