Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.50

As on March 23, 2023, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) started slowly as it slid -1.77% to $28.30. During the day, the stock rose to $29.105 and sunk to $28.065 before settling in for the price of $28.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $26.64-$41.73.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $735.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $725.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9264 employees. It has generated 1,099,309 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 202,936. The stock had 21.90 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.26, operating margin was +30.45 and Pretax Margin of +22.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s President and CEO sold 1,800 shares at the rate of 36.00, making the entire transaction reach 64,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 567,381. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 08, Company’s Director bought 3,500 for 38.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 135,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,746 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +18.46 while generating a return on equity of 17.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.23, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.17.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.14 million was better the volume of 4.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.03% that was lower than 31.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.