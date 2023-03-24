W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.02

As on March 23, 2023, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) started slowly as it slid -3.04% to $4.78. During the day, the stock rose to $5.14 and sunk to $4.735 before settling in for the price of $4.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTI posted a 52-week range of $3.57-$9.16.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 13.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 646.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $720.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.04.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. W&T Offshore Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.60%, in contrast to 53.90% institutional ownership.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 646.50%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.00, and its Beta score is 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.12.

In the same vein, WTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [W&T Offshore Inc., WTI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.33 million was better the volume of 3.09 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.90% that was higher than 70.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.