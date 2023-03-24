Search
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) volume hits 1.38 million: A New Opening for Investors

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.63% to $65.88. During the day, the stock rose to $68.225 and sunk to $65.365 before settling in for the price of $67.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WH posted a 52-week range of $58.81-$93.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.51.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. It has generated 599,200 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 142,000. The stock had 6.13 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.19, operating margin was +34.98 and Pretax Margin of +31.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Lodging industry. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 94.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 76.90, making the entire transaction reach 461,407 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,692. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 06, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,940 for 71.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,065,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.04) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +23.70 while generating a return on equity of 34.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.91, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.86.

In the same vein, WH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.90, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

[Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., WH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.40% While, its Average True Range was 2.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.47% that was higher than 25.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

