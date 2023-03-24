ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) volume hits 5.13 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) set off with pace as it heaved 1.80% to $24.38. During the day, the stock rose to $25.12 and sunk to $23.80 before settling in for the price of $23.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIM posted a 52-week range of $16.23-$78.95.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 271.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.37.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4830 employees. It has generated 1,923,675 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 707,412. The stock had 12.42 Receivables turnover and 1.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.96, operating margin was +48.41 and Pretax Margin of +47.99.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.99%, in contrast to 38.80% institutional ownership.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $9.54) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +36.77 while generating a return on equity of 88.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.58.

In the same vein, ZIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 38.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

Going through the that latest performance of [ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., ZIM]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.92% While, its Average True Range was 1.45.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.67% that was higher than 67.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.