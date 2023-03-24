Zscaler Inc. (ZS) average volume reaches $2.74M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) open the trading on March 23, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.40% to $112.56. During the day, the stock rose to $113.74 and sunk to $110.283 before settling in for the price of $108.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZS posted a 52-week range of $99.64-$253.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 54.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $122.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $142.02.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Zscaler Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 49.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,229 shares at the rate of 106.79, making the entire transaction reach 665,211 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 295,863. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,638 for 106.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 602,097. This particular insider is now the holder of 291,182 in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.26) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 59.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zscaler Inc. (ZS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.79.

In the same vein, ZS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

[Zscaler Inc., ZS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.42% While, its Average True Range was 5.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.77% that was lower than 64.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.