A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Mattel Inc. (MAT) as it 5-day change was -2.59%

As on Thursday, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) started slowly as it slid -0.49% to $16.19, before settling in for the price of $16.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAT posted a 52-week range of $15.36-$26.99.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $354.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $352.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.05.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Mattel Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mattel Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mattel Inc. (MAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.76, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.24.

In the same vein, MAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Mattel Inc., MAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.14 million was lower the volume of 3.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.89% that was lower than 36.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.