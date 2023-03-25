Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) EPS is poised to hit 0.26 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) flaunted slowness of -1.66% at $34.35, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $34.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBWI posted a 52-week range of $25.75-$58.17.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -8.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $222.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.63.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bath & Body Works Inc. industry. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 96.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s Chief Supply Chain Officer sold 16,338 shares at the rate of 42.25, making the entire transaction reach 690,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,225. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 6,000 for 55.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 330,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 98,888 in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.2) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.06, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.97.

In the same vein, BBWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bath & Body Works Inc., BBWI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.27% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.15% that was lower than 58.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.