Element Solutions Inc (ESI) EPS growth this year is -7.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.11% to $18.36, before settling in for the price of $18.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESI posted a 52-week range of $15.31-$23.16.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 6.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $224.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.82.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Element Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.49%, in contrast to 93.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 135,000 shares at the rate of 18.90, making the entire transaction reach 2,551,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,037,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s Director bought 350,000 for 19.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,699,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 902,000 in total.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.36) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Element Solutions Inc (ESI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.45, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.60.

In the same vein, ESI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

[Element Solutions Inc, ESI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.27% that was higher than 32.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.