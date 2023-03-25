Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) last month performance of 38.13% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -17.28% at $1.34, before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DUO posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$6.68.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -8.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -424.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0056, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4153.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.03%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -424.00%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, DUO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -379.96.

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.59 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.2229.

Raw Stochastic average of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 217.07% that was higher than 159.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.