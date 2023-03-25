Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) last month volatility was 0.98%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Thursday, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) started slowly as it slid -1.12% to $11.52, before settling in for the price of $11.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NZF posted a 52-week range of $10.69-$14.62.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $165.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.19.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Vice President bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 11.66, making the entire transaction reach 69,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28, Company’s Trustee bought 2,150 for 12.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,897. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,450 in total.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.09.

In the same vein, NZF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, NZF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.51 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.55% that was lower than 14.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.