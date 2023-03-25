Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) EPS is poised to hit 0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 23, 2023, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) set off with pace as it heaved 3.64% to $140.57. During the day, the stock rose to $141.101 and sunk to $135.026 before settling in for the price of $135.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNOW posted a 52-week range of $110.26-$246.52.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $320.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $291.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $149.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $153.41.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3992 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.61, operating margin was -40.30 and Pretax Margin of -39.50.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Snowflake Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 68.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s President of Products sold 58,647 shares at the rate of 136.28, making the entire transaction reach 7,992,413 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,296. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 1,701 for 141.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 240,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,241 in total.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -38.57 while generating a return on equity of -15.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 142.09.

In the same vein, SNOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Snowflake Inc., SNOW]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.85 million was inferior to the volume of 5.79 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.28% While, its Average True Range was 6.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.14% that was lower than 70.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.